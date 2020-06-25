

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended June 20, GDP data for the first quarter and durable goods orders for May are due at 8.30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the pound, it advanced against the rest of major opponents



The greenback was worth 106.36 against the yen, 0.9494 against the franc, 1.2422 against the pound and 1.1202 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de