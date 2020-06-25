

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) announced the company estimates its second quarter adjusted operating earnings will include a reversal of the $144 million tax benefit that was recorded in the first quarter. The company said this is a result of strong equity market appreciation in the second quarter. Also, the company no longer expects a net operating loss in 2020.



The company currently expects its year-to-date operating effective tax rate as of second quarter 2020 to be in the 16 percent to 18 percent range.



