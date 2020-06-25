

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. is adding 750 fresh and frozen grocery items to its order pickup and drive up services nationwide. Customers will now be able to grocery items such as milk, bread, eggs and ice cream for same-day pickup at Target stores.



The retailer is expanding its assortment to stores in the Midwest after the program was piloted in the Twin Cities and Kansas City markets. The services will be available in over 400 stores by the end of June and in more than 1,500 stores ahead of the holidays.



The expanded assortment includes 750 items across produce, dairy, bakery, meat and frozen products. The new items are in addition to the more than 250,000 items available for pickup across categories like home, apparel, and essentials.



'By adding fresh grocery to the pickup services our guests already love, we're giving them even more reasons to shop at Target. During a time when even more people are looking for different ways to get the items they need, we'll continue to invest in making Target the easiest and safest place to shop,' said John Mulligan, Target's chief operating officer.



Target noted that both its order pickup and drive up services are free, with no membership or minimum order required. The services are part of the retailer's efforts to boost sales by providing customers convenient shopping options amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Customers can choose to pick their order quickly in the store with Order Pickup, have it brought out to their car with Drive Up, or have it delivered to their home with same-day delivery by Shipt.



Curbside pickup services are gaining in popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic as customers make fewer trips to stores.



In May, Target said its digital comparable sales in the first quarter grew 141 percent and accounted for 9.9 percentage points of the company's comparable sales growth. Same-day services such as Order Pick Up, Drive Up and Shipt grew 278 percent in the quarter and accounted for about 5 percentage points of total company comparable sales growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TARGET-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de