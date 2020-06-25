

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair said that it will open 67 routes to/from Austria commencing on 1st July, as part of Ryanair's post Covid Summer 2020 schedule. Its Vienna base will offer 64 routes, including summer services to Palma, Rome, Faro & Athens, and many more.



Ryanair said it will guarantee low fares for Austrian customers/visitors at prices which start from 9.99 euros one way. Vienna holidaymakers can now plan an exciting summer getaway with fares starting from 9.99 euros for travel in July & August before some misguided Austrian Minister tries to ban them.



Ryanair noted that it will operate to/from Vienna on a mixture of Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Since Lauda will become a wet lease provider for the Ryanair Group, the famous red brand will continue to fly over the skies of Austria from 1st July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

