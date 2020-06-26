

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) - Shares of the company soared over 165% on extended trading hours Thursday after Stagwell Media LP announced that it has proposed a combination with MDC Partners. The proposal values MDC shares at $4.25 per share, which gives a premium of 263% to MDC's closing price of $1.17 per share on June 24, 2020.



Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) - Shares of the exoskelton maker jumped about 40% in extended trading session on top of 135% gain in regular trading Thursday. The company said it received 501 clearance from the U.S. FDA to market its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton for use in patients with acquired brain injury, or ABI. The device is first to get FDA clearance for use with ABI.



Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) - Shares of the clinical-stage biotechnology company jumped 25% on extended trading session on top of 96% gained in regular trading Thursday. The company said it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Attwill Medical Solutions Sterilflow, LP (AMS) to use AMS' resources for lyophilization development and large scale manufacturing including tableting and enteric coating for Vaxart's oral COVID-19 vaccine.



Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) - Shares of the space company gained 6% in extended trading session after it announced that it successfully completed its second glide flight test of its spaceship over Spaceport America in New Mexico. The company said it is now preparing for full rocket-powered test flights and expects to begin commercial operations this summer.



Nike Inc. (NKE) - Shares of the sports apparel maker slipped nearly 4% in after hours trading after Nike's fourth-quarter results missed Street view. Nike reported a loss of $790 million or $0.51 per share on revenues of $6.31 billion, compared to last year's profit of $989 million or $0.62 per share on revenues of $10.18 billion last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.09 per share on revenues of $7.52 billion. The company said recorded sales decline of 38%, hurt largely by store closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Soliton, Inc. (SOLY) - Shares of the medical device maker tanked 15% in after-hours Thursday after it announced plans to offer shares in a public offering. The company did not reveal the actual size or terms of the offering.



