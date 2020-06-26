

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ams said it has rejected media allegations of unlawful trading by ams management.



Earlier there reports that the Austrian financial market authority is investigating ams's management on suspicion of illegal share transactions during the ongoing takeover of Osram Licht.



ams clarified that it is not aware of any investigation by, or regulatory request related to, its employees, board members or the company and its subsidiaries by any financial markets or other authority.



ams said that the reports made reference to historic allegations made by media outlets in 2019, Already back then ams clearly stated that it had no knowledge of any investigation by financial market authorities against any employee or board member of ams.



ams said that it has policies and procedures in place which govern employee, management and other trading transactions. They are reviewed regularly and compliance is actively monitored.



