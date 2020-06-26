

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akouos, Inc. (AKUS) announced the pricing of initial public offering of 12.5 million shares at $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of $212.5 million. The offering is expected to close on or about June 30, 2020.



Earlier on Thursday, Akouos filed an amendment and the size of the IPO was increased to 12.5 million shares at an expected offer price of $17.



The company has originally filed to sell 8.33 million shares of common stock in the offering at an expected price of between $14.00 and $16.00 per share.



Akouos shares to begin trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'AKUS' on June 26, 2020.



Akouos has granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to 1.875 million additional shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



BofA Securities, Cowen and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de