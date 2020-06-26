

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan, an AbbVie Company (ABBV), and Molecular Partners announced the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter to the Biologics License Application for Abicipar pegol, an investigational DARPin therapy for patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration.



The Response Letter indicates that the rate of intraocular inflammation observed following administration of Abicipar pegol 2mg/0.05 mL results in an unfavorable benefit-risk ratio in the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration. AbbVie plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the comments and decide next steps.



