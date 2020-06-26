

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple is temporarily re-closing 14 more stores in Florida starting Friday.



This move is in the backdrop of a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases in the state. Thursday, Florida reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row.



The company had closed two outlets in the state last week. With this, 16 of its 18 stores in the state will remain closed.



Apple has been reopening its stores in a staggered manner starting May after shuttering them in mid-March. The rise in the new coronavirus cases has forced the company to re-close 32 stores in five states in the U.S.



The U.S. on Thursday recorded more than 41,000 positive Covid-19 cases.



