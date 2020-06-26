

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fontana, California-based Costway Inc. is recalling about 16,000 units of Baby Strollers, citing violation of the Federal Standard for Carriages and Strollers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The agency noted that the strollers may cause fall, entrapment and strangulation risks. A child's torso can pass through the opening between the activity tray and the seat bottom and his/her head can become entrapped. Further, the location of the crotch restraint creates a large opening between the seat bottom and the restraint, due to which children could fall.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled product.



The recall involves three models of double strollers, manufactured in China, and imported to the United States by GoPlus Corp., doing business as Costway.



They were sold online at www.costway.com and www.amazon.com from May 2016 through December 2019 for about $100.



Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled baby strollers and contact Costway for a full refund.



In similar incidents, Island Wear. Inc. in early June recalled about 940 units of umbrella strollers for violation of the federal Carriages and Strollers Safety standard.



Earlier, Baby Trend had recalled about 2,000 units of Tango Mini Strollers and Bexco Enterprises, known as DaVinci, recalled around 3000 wooden Bailey bassinets for infants.



