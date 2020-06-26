

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales rose for the first time in three months in May, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 0.9 percent year-on-year in May, after a 17.6 percent fall in April.



Sales of non-food stores increased 6.0 percent annually in May and sales in non-specialized stores rose 1.2 percent.



Sales of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased 1.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales gained 17.5 percent in May. The sales increased after the easing of the quarantine measures related to Covid-19 pandemic.



For the January to May period, retail sales declined by a working-day adjusted 2.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.



