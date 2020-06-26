

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose notably on Friday after U.S. regulators eased bank rules that will free up billions of capital.



Closer home, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the worst of the coronavirus crisis may be over for the world, but the recovery will be restrained and incomplete.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 49 points, or 1 percent, at 4,968 after climbing 1 percent the previous day.



Air France-KLM shares rallied 2.6 percent after governments of France and Netherlands reached a deal on an aid package for the airline group.



In economic releases, French consumer confidence improved to a three-month high in June as coronavirus containment measures were relaxed, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed.



The consumer sentiment index advanced to 97 in June from 93 in May. Although the score was above economists' forecast of 95, the reading was below its long-term average of 100.



The share of households considering it is a suitable time to make major purchases increased sharply with the corresponding balance gaining 31 points to -14 in June.



