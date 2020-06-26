

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain retail sales declined sharply in May but the pace of fall softened, data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Retail sales declined by an adjusted 19.0 percent yearly in May, following a 31.6 percent fall in April.



On an adjusted basis, retail sales decreased 20.2 percent in May, following a 31.5 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 19.3 percent in May, reversing a 20.1 percent decline in the previous month. Sales rose for the first time in three months.



Non-food sales advanced 51.3 percent on month in May. Sales of household equipment grew 89.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

