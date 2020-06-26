

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Software AG (STWRY.PK) reported that its mid-term ambitions remain unchanged. The Group expects to break through the 1 billion euros revenue mark in 2023. Software AG said the cost actions have allowed it to maintain the margin target for fiscal 2020 without compromising its transformation.



Software AG stated that, from a financial perspective, the company is in a strong position, with good liquidity. At of the end of the first quarter, the Group had 510 million euros in cash and an additional 186 million euros of reserves within existing credit facilities.



The Group is recommending a dividend of 0.76 cents, an increase of 7% on last year.



