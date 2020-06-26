

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With an unprecedented surge in new cases and deaths reporting in a day, coronavirus infections in the United States reached its peak on Thursday, surpassing the record figures witnessed in late April.



With 40,943 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the U.S. increased to 2422312, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Friday.



The daily tally provided by state health departments is 39,327.



The highest single-day tally since the pandemic hit the country in January was partly driven by spikes in California, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Missouri and Nevada. Many of these states reported their highest daily toll.



As infections and hospitalizations go beyond control in the state, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that the next phase of reopening will be delayed.



Thursday, the country also witnessed an unprecedented spike in COVID-related deaths. The coronavirus death toll rose to 124,415 with 2436 additional deaths reporting in the last 24 hours. This is three times what was reported on the previous day, and the highest since the pandemic turned fatal in March.



The unusual surge in death toll was mainly due to the addition of 1796 deaths to New Jersey's overall tally.



The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that the number of infected people in the U.S. is most likely 10 times higher than what was officially reported.



CDC Director Robert Redfield told reporters in a conference call that his estimate is based on growing data from antibody testing. That means as many as 24 million Americans might have contracted the coronavirus.



Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that global infections are expected to top 10 million next week.



Following is the latest infection and casualty data of the states worst-affected by the pandemic.



New York (31301 deaths, 390415 infections), New Jersey (14872 deaths, 169892 infections), Michigan (6133 deaths, 68989 infections), Massachusetts (7962 deaths, 107837 infections), Louisiana (3164 deaths, 53415 infections), Illinois (6810 deaths, 139434 infections), Pennsylvania (6557 deaths, 88141 infections), California (5806 deaths, 201114 infections), Connecticut (4298 deaths, 45994 infections), Texas (2317 deaths, 134558 infections), Georgia (2745 deaths, 71095 infections), Virginia (1675 deaths, 59946 infections), Maryland (3129 deaths, 65777 infections), Florida (3327 deaths, 114018 infections), Indiana (2586 deaths, 43655 infections), Ohio (2772 deaths, 47651 infections), Colorado (1669 deaths, 31463 infections), Minnesota (1441 deaths, 34123 infections), Arizona (1495 deaths, 63281 infections) and Washington (1300 deaths, 30367 infections).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de