

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - An indicator reflecting the current economic situation in the euro area continued to fall in June, data published by Bank of Italy showed on Friday.



The eurocoin indicator fell to -0.37 in June from -0.32 in May.



The indicator continued to be affected by the contraction in industrial production notwithstanding the improvement in business and consumer confidence, the bank said.



The indicator developed by the Bank of Italy provides a summary index of the current economic situation in the euro area.



