

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Warner Bros. have postponed the release of Christopher Nolan's latest movie Tenet for the second time. The release date has now been fixed at August 12.



The big budget movie was originally scheduled to screen in cinema theaters on July 17, but was delyed until July 31 due to COVID pandemic lockdown.



The second change of date comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that theatres will not be opening in the near future.



Warner Bros. apparently decided to hold back the premiere of the movie, which cost $200 million, because its release at a time cinemas are locked down in the country's biggest movie-going markets will end up in huge dip in box office collection.



'Warner Bros. is committed to bringing 'Tenet' to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it's time,' the entertainment giant's spokesperson said in a statement.



'In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release. We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy,' it added.



Tenet is a spy action film that revolves around an operative of the organization called Tenet, who is tasked with preventing World War III. John David Washington plays the role of the protagonist.



A a trailer for Tenet was screened inside the Fortnite video game in May.



Nolan's three hit films - The Dark Knight, Inception, and The Prestige - are reportedly set to screen in the game's Party Royale mode.



Warner Bros. has also postponed the re-release of Inception,' on its 10th anniversary, to July 31.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

