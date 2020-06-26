

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) said it is on track to meet its commitment to spend $3 billion with U.S. Black-owned suppliers by the end of this year. As of today, the company is nearly 90 percent of the way there.



'Starting in 1968 working with the Chicago Urban League and the Chicago Economic Development Corporation, we've sustained our commitment of spending with Black-owned businesses for nearly 52 years,' the company said.



The company said its commitment will continue beyond 2020, not only to generate revenue for Black-owned businesses but to also create jobs and economic impact for their communities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AT&T-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de