

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House of Representatives has passed Democrats' sweeping Police Reform Bill despite its bleak future as the Repulicans and President Donald Trump are against it.



The lower chamber, where the Democrats have majority, voted 236-181 in favor of the legislaton with three Republicans crossing party lines Thursday night.



The passage of the proposed Justice in Policing Act of 2020 in the Senate is doubtful, as Republicans, who control the upper chamer, are proposing a separate police reform bill that is said to be less far-reaching.



Trump has vowed to veto the measure.



The police reform campaign was triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody.



The Bill, broadly backed by US civil rights and drafted by the Democrats in the wake of Floyd's death, is named after the black victim of police brutality.



Hundreds of artists and actors had sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy endorsing the Police Reform Bill.



It calls for banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants.



Floyd was pinned down on his neck for nearly nine minutes by white police officer Derek Chauvin. He was fired from service and charged with murder.



Floyd's death has sparked outrage and protests in Minneapolis and across the United States, prompting several city authorities to declare curfew.



The Bill also includes provisions to establish a national police misconduct registry, to collect data and improve investigations into police misconduct, to promote de-escalation practices, to establish comprehensive training programs, and to update and enhance standards and practices.



