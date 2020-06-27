

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ams AG said that it approached the Austrian authorities on its own initiative with regard to investigations alleged in Thursday media reports.



According to the company, the Austrian financial market authority has stated that there was no investigation into the company. The authorities have further indicated an investigation related to possible insider trading into natural or legal persons who may be related or unrelated to ams.



There were reports that the Austrian financial market authority was investigating ams's management on suspicion of illegal share transactions during the ongoing takeover of Osram Licht.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMS-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de