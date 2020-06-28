

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Federal Aviation Administration are set to begin key flight tests of Boeing Co.'s (BA)737 MAX on Monday, according to media reports, citing person familiar with the details.



In March 2019, President Donald Trump and FAA issued an order grounding all Boeing 737 Max jets in the United States after two fatal crashes killed 346 people in Ethiopia and Indonesia.



The reports stated that the certification flight test is scheduled to last three days, mark a long awaited milestone for getting the MAX fleet back in the air.



If all goes well, the FAA would then need to approve new pilot training procedures, and would not likely approve the plane's ungrounding until September, the reports added.



Boeing and the FAA declined to comment.



