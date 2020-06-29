

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced the approval of a Japanese New Drug Application by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for Duvroq tablets for the treatment of patients with anaemia due to chronic kidney disease. The JNDA was primarily based on positive data from the phase III programme conducted in Japan.



The company noted that Daprodustat is currently not approved as a treatment for anaemia due to chronic kidney disease or any other indication anywhere else in the world other than in Japan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLAXOSMITHKLINE-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de