

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence improved in June, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The producer sentiment index rose to -15.1 in June from -25.1 in May. Nonetheless, this was below the average score of 0.6 seen over the past twenty years.



Producers were more negative about the stock of finished goods, while opinion on order book improved slightly, the agency said.



There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to fall in the coming three months, the agency said.



Confidence level was less negative than in May. Producers in the wood and building material industry were less negative and those in the metal industry were more negative.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

