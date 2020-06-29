

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis Pharma K.K. announced that Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has issued simultaneous approval for the company's five new products. Tabrecta, an oral MET inhibitor for MET exon 14 skipping mutation-positive advanced and/or recurrent unresectable non-small cell lung cancer, was approved. The other approved products are: Entresto in chronic heart failure, Mayzent in secondary progressive MS, Enerzair and Atectura in different forms of asthma.



Kazunari Tsunaba, Representative Director and President of Novartis Pharma, said: 'All five medicines are truly novel and transformative treatments and therefore mark an important milestone in our mission to reimagine medicine.'



