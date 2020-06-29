

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's trade surplus decreased in May amid a fall in exports and imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



The trade surplus decreased to SEK 2.4 billion in May from SEK 6.1 billion in the same month last year. In April, the trade surplus was SEK 5.4 billion.



On an annual basis, exports declined 26.0 percent in May and imports decreased 24.0 percent.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 16.7 billion in May, while the trade balance with EU revealed a deficit of SEK 14.3 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus decreased to SEK 4.4 billion in May from SEK 4.7 billion in the previous month. In March, the trade surplus was SEK 5.4 billion.



