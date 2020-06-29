

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence improved for a second straight month in June, led by a strong rebound in manufacturing, as the country began its third phase of the plan for lifting Covid-19 restrictions, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -25.7 in June from -32.1 in May.



The manufacturing confidence indicator increased to -24.4 in June from -38.5 in the preceding month.



The construction sector morale rose to -22.4 in June from -29.2 in the prior month.



The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector improved to -20.1 in June and the confidence measure in the services sector rose to -46.5.



The economic climate indicator rose to -2.5 from -5.1 in the previous month.



