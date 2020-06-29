

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales rose at a record pace in May, after substantial falls in the previous two months due to the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



Retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 29.5 percent month-on-month in May, after a 35.8 percent fall in the previous month. Sales rose for the first time in five months.



Retail sales decreased 26.6 percent year-over-year in May, following a 43.7 percent fall in April. Sales fell for a third consecutive month.



Excluding automobile trade, the volume of retail sales increased by 9.3 percent monthly and decreased by 16.2 percent year-on-year in May.



Automobile trade jumped 153 percent from the previous month.



The retail sales value fell 29.1 percent yearly in May and rose 28.4 percent from the previous month.



