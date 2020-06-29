

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) announced $100 million in bonuses to reward front-line associates, increasing the company's total commitment to associates and communities during the pandemic to more than $450 million. All active hourly associates in Lowe's U.S. stores, distribution centers and store support centers will receive the bonuses in mid-July. Full-time hourly associates will receive $300, and part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150.



Lowe's increased pay for full-time, part-time and seasonal associates by $2 per hour for the month of April. The company has also increased its support of communities in recent weeks, providing a total of $70 million in donation commitments through grants and PPE product donations.



