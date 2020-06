BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The National Association of Realtors' pending home sales data for May is due at 10:00 am ET Monday.



Ahead of the data, the greenback advanced against its major rivals.



The greenback was worth 107.55 against the yen, 0.9476 against the franc, 1.2304 against the pound and 1.1261 against the euro at 9:55 am ET.



