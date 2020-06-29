

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Performing rights organization BMI warned President Donald Trump that there might be legal consequences if he continues to use The Rolling Stones' hit songs at his campaign rallies.



BMI issued a legal notice to Trump campaign after the rock band's 1969 hit 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' was played as Trump's walk-off theme at a sparsely attended rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20.



'BMI has notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement. If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed,' The Stones said in a statement.



'This could be the last time President Donald Trump uses Stones songs. Despite cease & desist directives to Donald Trump in the past, the Rolling Stones are taking further steps to exclude him using their songs at any of his future political campaigning,' the popular British said, adding that their legal team is working with BMI.



Trump played the Rolling Stones' recording of the song during the 2016 campaign appearances also. Although the campaign had attained a blanket licence from ASCAP, after the convention, the band said publicly that they do not endorse Trump and requested that he cease all use of their songs immediately.



Despite the requests to stop, Trump continued using the song at campaign rallies.



\According to Mick Jagger, who wrote the song, the band considers the use of the song as a play-out at rallies to be 'odd,' given that it is a 'sort of doomy ballad about drugs in Chelsea.'



'You Can't Always Get What You Want', from The Rolling Stones' 1969 album 'Let It Bleed', was named as the 100th greatest song of all time.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de