

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled RMB97.01 million, or RMB0.80 per share. This compares with RMB91.11 million, or RMB0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.2% to RMB299.89 million from RMB251.65 million last year.



Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings at a glance:



