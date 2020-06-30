

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is on Tuesday scheduled to release June results for its manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The manufacturing PMI is expected to see a score of 50.4, down from 50.6 in May, while the non-manufacturing PMI is called at 52.5 - down from 53.6 in the previous month.



South Korea will provide May numbers for industrial production and retail sales; in April, industrial production was down 6.0 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year and retail sales gained 5.3 percent on month but fell 2.2 percent on year.



Japan will see May figures for industrial production, unemployment and new housing starts. Industrial production is ripped to drop 5.6 percent on month and 11.3 percent on year after tumbling 9.8 percent on month and 15.0 percent on year in April.



The jobless rate is predicted to rise to 2.8 percent, up from 2.6 percent in the previous month - while the jobs-to-applicant ratio is tipped to sink to 1.23 from 1.32 a month earlier. Housing starts are forecast to tumbled 15.9 percent on year after sliding 12.9 percent a month earlier.



New Zealand will see June results for the business confidence index from ANZ; in May, the index score was -41.8.



The Philippines will release May numbers for producer prices; in April, producer prices dropped an annual 3.9 percent.



Australia will see May figures for private sector credit; in April, credit was flat on month and up 3.6 percent on year.



Singapore will provide May data for bank lending; in April, the lending total was SGD689.7 billion.



Hong Kong will release May figures for retail sales; in April, sales plummeted 37.5 percent on year.



Thailand will see May numbers for current account and its coincident index, plus April figures for retail sales. In April, the current account deficit was $0.7 billion and the coincident index score was 122.53. Retail sales plunged 20.5 percent on year in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de