

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in June, and at a slightly faster rate, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.9.



That beat expectations for 50.4 and was up from 50.6 in May. It also moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The bureau also noted that its non-manufacturing index came in with a score of 54.4. That also beat expectations for 54.1 and was up from 53.6 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

