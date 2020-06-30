

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK revised quarterly GDP data for the first quarter. According to previous estimate, the economy shrank 2 percent sequentially, after staying flat in the previous three months.



Ahead of the data, the pound held steady against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 132.42 against the yen, 1.1698 against the franc, 1.2287 against the greenback and 0.9137 against the euro at 1:55 am ET.



