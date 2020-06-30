

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty (BBY.L) said that its 50:50 joint venture, Gammon Construction, has received a HK$5.67 billion or 577 million pounds Central Kowloon Route contract from the Highways Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.



The contract includes the delivery of critical mechanical and electrical works as well as the construction of tunnel ventilation and administration buildings.



The works form an essential part of the overall Central Kowloon Route; a 4.7 kilometre dual three-lane major road that will enhance connectivity between the East and West Kowloon districts whilst relieving congestion.



The company noted that Gammon is also constructing the Kai Tak West Section of the Central Kowloon Route, which includes underwater and cut-and-cover tunnels, as well as roads.



