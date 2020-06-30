

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its most major counterparts in the pre-European session on Tuesday.



The greenback climbed to near a 2-week high of 0.9530 against the franc and a 4-day high of 1.1204 against the euro, from its early lows of 0.9504 and 1.1252, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 1.3689 against the loonie and 0.6847 against the aussie, off its early lows of 1.3652 and 0.6886, respectively.



Against the pound, the greenback rose to 1.2268, from an early low of 1.2317.



The greenback firmed to an 8-day high of 0.6396 against the kiwi, reversing from an early low of 0.6431.



The greenback is seen finding resistance around 0.97 against the franc, 1.10 against the euro, 1.19 against the pound, 1.40 against the loonie, 0.66 against the aussie and 0.62 against the kiwi.



