

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade balance swung to surplus in April, final figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Tuesday.



The trade balance registered a revised surplus of EUR 144 million in April versus a deficit of EUR 321 million in the same month last year. According to initial estimate, the trade surplus was EUR 190 million.



Exports declined 19.9 percent year-on-year in April, which was revised from -19.8 percent.



At the same time, imports fell 26.8 percent yearly in April versus the initial estimate of -27.5 percent.



Exports to the EU countries decreased 21.4 percent in April. According to the initial estimate, exports were down 21.5 percent.



Imports from EU countries declined 26.7 percent compared to the initial estimate of 27.7 percent fall.



Shipments to countries outside the EU decreased 18.0 percent, which was revised from -17.9 percent estimated previously.



Imports from outside the EU countries declined 26.8 percent. According to the initial estimate, imports fell 27.7 percent.



For the January-April period, the trade deficit was about EUR 1.2 billion versus a surplus of EUR 51 million a year ago.



Exports declined 14.5 percent, as initially estimated. The decline in imports was revised to 9.1 percent from 9.3 percent estimated initially.



