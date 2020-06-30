

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Brazilian financial services platform XP Inc. (XP) announced Tuesday the acquisition of a majority stake in Antecipa, a digital platform for the financing of receivables. The company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.



The completion of the acquisition is subject to certain conditions, including prior authorization from the Central Bank of Brazil.



Through its platform, Antecipa integrates buyers and suppliers, enabling credit transactions between companies without a bank serving as an intermediary. This removes the banking spread and minimize related costs.



With the acquisition, XP expects to further expand its product range and reinforce its presence in the Small to Medium Enterprise or SME and corporate segments in Brazil.



The company noted that Antecipa's founders will maintain independence in managing the business.



