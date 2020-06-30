

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices declined in June, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in June, same as seen in May. This was in line with economists' expectation.



The core inflation excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food increased to 0.97 percent in June from 0.80 percent in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in June, in line with economists' expectation.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.4 percent annually in June and remained unchanged from a month ago.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices fell 5.3 percent yearly in May, following a 5.1 percent decline in April.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.1 percent in May, following a 2.6 percent decrease in the prior month.



