Geneva private bank Millennium Banque Privée successfully outsourced the operation of its banking software to Swisscom in June.Geneva - Geneva private bank Millennium Banque Privée successfully outsourced the operation of its banking software to Swisscom in June. This represents a significant step for Swisscom: in addition to acquiring a private bank in Geneva as a customer, it will run an OLYMPIC Banking System for the first time. The Millennium Banque Privée is almost a youngster among the long-established private banks...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...