

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA):



-Earnings: -$7.40 million in Q1 vs. $3.60 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.07 in Q1 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sinovac Biotech Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.99 million or -$0.07 per share for the period. -Revenue: $15.39 million in Q1 vs. $36.55 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SINOVAC BIOTECH-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de