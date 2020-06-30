

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a steady increase in the daily number of coronavirus cases last week, a drastic fall was reported in the United States on Monday.



With 36390 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections in the country increased to 2682897, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Tuesday.



338 additional deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 129544.



White House said that President Donald Trump is encouraged by the fall in mortality rates and an increase in effective treatments.



New York, which was once the epicenter of coronavirus in the U.S., on Monday recorded 6 deaths, while Louisiana reported no deaths in the last 24 hours.



However, in the wake of a surge in infections, more states decided to suspend easing lockdown restrictions. The number of states where the COVID-19 death toll crossed 1000 has risen to 24.



After Arizona recorded its highest daily number of new cases on Monday, Governor Doug Ducey ordered the closure of bars, nightclubs, gyms, theaters and water parks for at least 30 days.



Following is the latest state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions.



New York (31403 deaths, 393304 infections), New Jersey (14992 deaths, 171272 infections), Michigan (6161 deaths, 70223 infections), Massachusetts (8094 deaths, 108768 infections), Louisiana (3199 deaths, 57081 infections), Illinois (6902 deaths, 142461 infections), Pennsylvania (6614 deaths, 90467 infections), California (5983 deaths, 223646 infections), Connecticut (4320 deaths, 46362 infections), Texas (2416 deaths, 156706 infections), Georgia (2784 deaths, 79417 infections), Virginia (1740 deaths, 62189 infections), Maryland (3175 deaths, 67254 infections), Florida (3447 deaths, 146341 infections), Indiana (2624 deaths, 45228 infections), Ohio (5636 deaths, 102093 infections), Colorado (1681 deaths, 32494 infections), Minnesota (1470 deaths, 35861 infections), Arizona (1598 deaths, 74545 infections) Washington (1320 deaths, 32253 infections), North Carolina (1357 deaths, 63736 infections), Mississippi (1059 deaths, 26567 infections), Tennessee (1177 deaths, 83566 infections) and Missouri (1004 deaths, 20825 infections).



Globally, more than a half a million people have been killed by Covid-19, while infection cases have crossed 10 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

