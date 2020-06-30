

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hy-Vee Inc. has expanded its recall of salads to include an additional 12 salads across its eight-state region due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Cyclospora.



On June 21, Hy-Vee had recalled its Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product due to the potential contamination of cyclospora.



The previous recall was limited to 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad. The product was distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.



Hy-Vee now has 13 private label bagged salad products that are being recalled as a result.



The company said the potential for contamination was brought to its attention when Fresh Express, the product's manufacturer, announced that the U.S. FDA investigated an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest section of the US.



Customers who purchased this product should discard it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.



Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of seven days after ingestion of Cyclospora. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include: watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de