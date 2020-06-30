

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for FedEx Corporation (FDX):



-Earnings: -$0.34 billion in Q4 vs. -$1.97 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.28 in Q4 vs. -$7.56 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.66 billion or $2.53 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.52 per share -Revenue: $17.4 billion in Q4 vs. $17.8 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

