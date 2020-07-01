

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defence company Babcock International Group Plc. (BAB.L) announced Wednesday the appointment of David Lockwood as CEO, succeeding Archie Bethel, who announced earlier his intention to retire.



Lockwood will join the company and the Board on August 17 as CEO designate and will become CEO on September 14. At that time, Bethel will step down from the Board after over 16 years with the company.



Previously, Lockwood was CEO of defence company Cobham plc. Prior to that, he was CEO of Laird PLC, a FTSE 250 technology company, from 2012 to 2016.



He had also worked with BT Global Services, BAE Systems and Thales Corp.



