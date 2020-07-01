

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart announced Wednesday that it has hired more than 265,000 veteran associates to date, surpassing its goal of 250,000 hires in 2020.



In addition, more than 44,000 of those associates have been promoted to roles with higher pay and greater responsibility at Walmart and Sam's Club.



The retail giant introduced the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment or VWHC on Memorial Day in 2013, setting its goal of hiring 250,000 new veteran associates by 2020. The VWHC guarantees a job offer to any eligible, honorably discharged U.S. veteran.



On Veterans Day 2018, Walmart introduced the Military Spouses Career Connection. Since then, the company has hired more than 31,000 associates through this program and continues offering any military spouse hiring preference when applying for a job.



The company said it originally passed its 250,000 hires milestone four months ago, but the announcement was delayed due to the impact of COVID-19 across the country.



