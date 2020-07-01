

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) said that AT&T Southwest wireline operations and CWA District 6 have agreed to a 4-year extension of the Southwest wireline contract.



The company noted that the extended contract covers over 14,000 employees in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. It goes into effect on April 11, 2021 and expires on April 12, 2025. Until April 11, 2021, employees are continuing to work under their current contract.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

