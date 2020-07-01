

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norpac Fisheries Export is recalling shrimp poke citing potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall involves all fresh shrimp poke distributed between May 11 and June 25 in the Hawaiian Island. The product was supplied on The Big Island, Maui, Oahu, and Kauai through its retail customers, specifically Safeway Stores.



The product is distributed as pre-mixed in plastic pouches. The agency noted that any fresh shrimp poke purchased from their stores from May 11 through June 25 would be potentially contaminated.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The company identified the potential Listeria contamination in the product during the routine Food Safety monitoring procedures.



However, the company has not reported any illnesses to date.



Consumers are asked to return the Fresh Shrimp Poke to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls due to Listeria concerns, Ramar Foods in mid-May called back one flavor of Peekaboo ice cream sold through Target stores in four states.



In May, Listeria-contaminated Enoki mushrooms, which are generally popular in East Asian cuisine, had led to the death of four people and hospitalization of around 30 people. Following this, H&C Food Inc., Sun Hong Foods, Inc. and Guan's Mushroom Co. recalled Enoki Mushroom, produced in Korea.



Earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS had issued warning against consumption of hard boiled eggs recalled by egg supplier Almark Foods following Listeria illness outbreak in multiple states.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

