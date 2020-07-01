

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia's manufacturing conditions improved in June as the country relaxed its lockdown measures, final survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.2 in June from a record low of 44.0 in May. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. The flash reading was 49.8.



The survey indicated a marked easing in the rates of decline in both production and new orders while confidence rose to a 16-month high on hopes of a further improvement in the coming months.



However, firms were reluctant to invest in new capacity and instead reduced employment and input purchasing to contain costs in June, the survey showed.



