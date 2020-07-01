

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. said that it has priced its initial public offering of 78.30 million shares at price of $22.00 per share.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 1, 2020 under the symbol 'DNB.'



The initial public offering is expected to close on July 6, 2020.



In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 11.75 million shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



